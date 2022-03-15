U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker was in Carrollton on Tuesday to speak about his campaign.
Walker, a native of Wrightsville, was at Sunset Hills Country Club to address members of the Carrollton Rotary Club. He opened his remarks by talking about how he ended up at the University of Georgia and later the United States Football League.
He acknowledged that he thought he wanted to be a Marine, but he knew he couldn’t tell his mom that he did not want to attend school. As a teenager, Walker said he flipped a coin to decide to go to the University of Georgia and did the same thing when deciding to go to the USFL.
When Walker ended his football career, he entered the business world. He shared how he entered a contract before he even had the business established.
“For five years, five days a week,” Walker said he spent his time at a food show for his famous chicken hands on, running his own business.
Now his minority-owned food company, Renaissance Man Food Services, which began over 20 years ago “is one of the largest minority-owned food companies in the United States of America.”
He told the crowd in attendance that he once went to a hospital because he was being bullied and did not understand what was happening to him.
“They told me I had a mental problem,” Walker said.
As he began to work on himself, Walker wrote a book, “Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder,” which related the story of his mental health journey. The book became a New York bestseller.
“I’m from Wrightsville, Georgia. Is that not America’s dream? Man that’s America’s dream,” Walker said.
Following the completion of the book, Walker travelled to different military bases every three weeks for over 15 years, “teaching PT” and other activities to soldiers, while also advocating for their mental health. He wanted to remove the stigmas surrounding the military and mental health.
Walker later transitioned into speaking about how he witnessed on television the divide that was coming in America.
“We’ve got to come together,” Walker said. “Why am I running? I’m running because I ‘m sick and tired. I ‘m sick and tired of people putting this country down. I’m sick and tired of people trying to separate this country.”
Walker also spoke of the need for the U.S. to be energy independent.
“Guys, we got to be energy independent. Let’s be honest. Everyone knows that,” Walker said.
Walker stated that the COVID-19 pandemic showed the country’s citizens that “we should not allow our enemies to do the work for us, because when times are tough they won’t be there for us.”
“I love America. I’m going to fight for America. I’m going to fight for all of you because all of you are in my family. We’re a great country, we’re great people and don’t let no one tell you that you’re not,” Walker said.
Walker said that as a country, faith needs to be brought back. He constantly mentioned the importance of the bible.
“When I come to Washington, I’m taking Jesus with me and he’s a bad man. I can tell you what, he can block and I can run,” Walker said.
