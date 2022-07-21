Villa Rica's new starting quarterback Jake Herrera always wanted to be on the field, but he has taken a bit of an unusual path to get there.
Herrera chose to transfer to Villa Rica midway through his junior season at Carrollton in order to better showcase his talents.
"It wasn’t easy leaving, but I had to do what was best for me to get the opportunity that I’ve worked so hard for," he said.
Herrera says he transferred simply for an opportunity to play, and, "not just be 'the backup QB.'"
Regarding Carrollton, Herrera said, "I don’t have any hard feelings about my old school that I attended since sixth grade. I miss my friends from there, but I had to do whatever it took to get on the field."
Even though he did not get much playing time at Carrollton, his time there was still valuable as a player.
"I learned a lot from last year’s starter Miles Morris, now at N.C. State, but I wanted to be on the field," he said.
That's exactly the chance he got this past season at Villa Rica, as he went 3-1 as a starter, including a pair of playoff wins for the Wildcats against Jackson County and Harris County.
Now, this upcoming season, head coach Tim Barron projects him to be the Wildcats' full-time starter. Not only that, but he'll have a chance to go up against his old team Carrollton in week four in Villa Rica's home stadium.
"I plan to approach this game like every other game this season by practicing hard, studying a lot of film and staying focused during the week of the game," Herrera said.
"My goal is to take one play at a time and remember that each play has a life of its own. That is my job as the leader of the offense. I have to put the emotions aside and do a job."
That may be a bit of a tougher task with a matchup with Herrera's former school. His father is the defensive backs coach at Carrollton High School, and he will also be competing against friends he grew up with at Carrollton.
"There will be a lot to put aside for this game," Herrera said. "Those are my childhood friends. We’re all competitors so friendship kind of goes out the window when we’re on the field."
"This is a huge rivalry game for both communities, and I know both sides will be packed. I trust my brothers in purple and gold and we’re going to give it all we’ve got."
But ultimately, the season is bigger than just one game.
"I’m looking forward to playing the game I have loved since I was five years old. I am so grateful for the opportunity from my school and coaches," he said.
"I’m excited to play for a community that loves Villa Rica football and Friday nights with their families. At the end of the day, I’m going to give it my all and just enjoy the moment! Let’s go Cats!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.