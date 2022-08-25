Herman Richard McElhannon

Mr. Herman Richard McElhannon, age 72, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Atlanta on Friday, October 7, 1949. Mr. McElhannon was the son of the late, Herman Clay McElhannon and the late, Charlie Mae (Roberts) McElhannon.

Mr. McElhannon was a proud patriot and served in the United States Army as a Field Artilleryman in Chu Lai with the 196th Infantry Brigade. During his service in Vietnam, Mr. McElhannon attained the rank of Sergeant during battle. Following his Military Service, he began his 27-year career with General Motors. Mr. McElhannon was a Christian and had a deep faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a very kind man, who loved his family and continually prayed for each of them daily. Mr. McElhannon enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1965 Mercury Comet. He also enjoyed NASCAR Racing, dancing to oldies music, and volunteering wherever he could lend a helping hand, especially helping with functions his family was involved in.

To send flowers to the family of Herman Richard McElhannon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
1:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos