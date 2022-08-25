Mr. Herman Richard McElhannon, age 72, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Atlanta on Friday, October 7, 1949. Mr. McElhannon was the son of the late, Herman Clay McElhannon and the late, Charlie Mae (Roberts) McElhannon.
Mr. McElhannon was a proud patriot and served in the United States Army as a Field Artilleryman in Chu Lai with the 196th Infantry Brigade. During his service in Vietnam, Mr. McElhannon attained the rank of Sergeant during battle. Following his Military Service, he began his 27-year career with General Motors. Mr. McElhannon was a Christian and had a deep faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a very kind man, who loved his family and continually prayed for each of them daily. Mr. McElhannon enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1965 Mercury Comet. He also enjoyed NASCAR Racing, dancing to oldies music, and volunteering wherever he could lend a helping hand, especially helping with functions his family was involved in.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Kayla (Lucas) McElhannon of Temple; his children and their spouses, Candie and John Dewberry of Bremen, JoDan and Mary McElhannon of Loganville, Brandi and Christopher Morgan of San Diego, California, Clay and Noel McElhannon of Temple, Jennifer and Joshua Haydon of Unionville, Tennessee, James and Kathryn Cole of Stone Mountain, Terry and Penny Martin of Temple, and Sherry Martin of Carrollton; his sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Bill Allen of Marietta; his grandchildren, Shane Harmon, Emily Dewberry, Tyler Gentry, Kolton McElhannon, Hannah McElhannon, Lexi Hernandez, Tucker Morgan, Hayley McElhannon, Christian McElhannon, Wynta Cole, Joshua Haydon, Jr., Alyson Haydon, Elisabeth Haydon, Heather Caldwell, Jennifer Mills, Christy Reagan, and Terri Lee Dempsey; his great-grandchildren, Braylen Harmon, Charleigh Harmon, Dalton Harmon, Everrett Harmon, and Skylar Gentry. Mr. McElhannon is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services with Military Funeral Honors will be conducted on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1P.M. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Randall Tuten officiating.
In accordance with Mr. McElhannon’s wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, prior to the funeral, from 11A.M. until the funeral hour.
The family will accept floral arrangements, however donations, “In Herman Richard McElhannon’s Memory”, can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Veteran’s Charity of your choosing.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
