Mr. Herman Kenneth Ayers, 80, of Bowdon, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
He was born June 3, 1941, in Bowdon, the son of the late Roy Ayers and Letha Buchanan Ayers. He was self-employed as a chicken farmer, a plumber and electrician. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel. From 1999-2008, he served as District 6 Carroll County commissioner and was the interim Carroll Commission chairman in 2008. Mr. Ayers was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a volunteer at Tanner Medical Center and the VA Hospital. He was also a member of the Sertoma Club.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Traylor Ayers; son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Kristi Ayers; daughter and son-in-law, Russell and LaQuinta Grizzard; grandsons, Hunter Grizzard and Nate Ayers; granddaughter, Kate Ayers; brother, Ronnie Ayers, of Fort Worth, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Letha Ayers and brothers Roy Ayers Jr. and David Ayers.
The funeral service was on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Ralph Caldwell, Bro. Russell Grizzard and Bro. Jamie Beam officiating. Interment was in the Indian Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Visitation was on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
