Kids are big fans of holidays. I don’t know if you were this way when you were little, but Bill and I had our own list of important ones, that usually revolved around the getting of "stuff."
There was Halloween, or should I say the “Big Candy Giveaway.” There was the Fourth of July, important because of the potential of things getting blown up. There was the Tooth Fairy, although technically NOT a holiday, it was a highly regarded event on our calendar because of the exchange of cash for “cuspids.” There was Christmas Eve, good because we got to go to church in the dark of night, and eat divinity and fruitcake until we were sick. And Christmas Morning? One word. Santa.
But my absolute favorite holiday, my favoritest of favoritests? That would have to be Easter. Why? Because it came with a magical rabbit, candy baskets, and the most splendid of all holiday spectacles . . . “EGG HUNTS!”
Brother Bill and I had different theories about Easter Baskets and their volume potential for holding candy. Bill was partial to the wide, shorter style. I was certain that the tall, thin versions offered the Easter Bunny more stuffing space. The set up was important. The basket had to be perfectly empty and filled with fresh green plastic grass (I was never a pink or yellow grass kind of girl). A bow on the handle never hurt.
On Easter morning our older siblings, who were vastly more experienced in the ways of holidays, always smiled at us as we went scrambling down the stairs to find our surprises. They laughed as we tore into the baskets like a couple of wild hogs, strewing fresh plastic grass and colored aluminum foil wrappings in our wake. And they helped us eat the bounty, or as much as we would let them. We were usually pretty territorial about our Easter Baskets and had to be prodded by mama to share in our holiday joy.
Who had brought us this corn-o-Easter-copia? Peter Cottontail - super-bunny – who could deliver eggs to every child on our planet in one night. I wondered about his delivery route- did the kids in China get eggs before me? If he came at dawn, did he travel as fast as the sun around the earth, so that wherever he delivered, the sun was always coming up? I spent many pre-Easter hours before falling asleep, pondering the mysteries of that bunny.
Last but not least, my favorite part of Easter was the egg hunt. We prepared days ahead. A trip to the store got us a couple dozen eggs, vinegar and dye- it was called “Pezz,” or “Petz” or something like that. We mixed the stinky stuff up in teacups and dipped till our fingers were stained with all the colors of the rainbow.
We loved to hunt for those colored eggs, but even more so, we loved to hide them. It became a badge of pride that we could hide eggs so well that even our older siblings couldn’t find them. Egg hunt became a sport, instead of a pastime. And it worked very well for us, until the rainy Easter morning that found us hiding eggs INSIDE the house. Bill and I hid an egg so well that not even WE could find it again. Boiled egg . . . two weeks later . . .you do the math. I will say that once it started rotting, it was pretty easy to find.
If you’re a fan of egg hunts, (or you know someone who is) do I ever have good news for you. McIntosh Reserve is back with their annual Egg Eggstravaganza (“the Mc is Back”). You might have been before- to the sweeping meadow, edged by old oak trees and the Chattahoochee River. On Saturday, April 1st from 12pm-2:30pm, you’ll see generations of egg hunters (they’ve been doing this for over 20 years) out enjoying the sunshine at the Reserve.
Bring your canvas chairs and quilts to spread out on the grass so you can watch the kids hopping around, looking for treasure. There are six separate hunt areas so that the littlest kids have a chance to find some too. In the special needs section, there’s no age or time limit, so hunters can spend as long as they like, looking for treasure with their families.
Did I mention the bouncy houses, raffle & prize baskets, music, and face painting are all included in the 5$ per vehicle parking fee? And you can take your picture with a six-foot Easter Bunny (if you can catch him!).
So, if you love Egg Hunts and Easter scenery, head out to McIntosh on Saturday. Bring your empty Easter basket and a canvas chair (for when the kids wear you out). And look out for Peter Cottontail! And Happy Easter, to one and all!.”
