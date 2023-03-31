Kids are big fans of holidays. I don’t know if you were this way when you were little, but Bill and I had our own list of important ones, that usually revolved around the getting of "stuff."

There was Halloween, or should I say the “Big Candy Giveaway.” There was the Fourth of July, important because of the potential of things getting blown up. There was the Tooth Fairy, although technically NOT a holiday, it was a highly regarded event on our calendar because of the exchange of cash for “cuspids.” There was Christmas Eve, good because we got to go to church in the dark of night, and eat divinity and fruitcake until we were sick. And Christmas Morning? One word. Santa.

