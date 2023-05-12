Mr. Herbert Curtis “Curt” Ross, Jr., age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He was born on December 13, 1932 in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late Herbert Curtis Ross, Sr., and Bessie Lillian Miles Ross.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Herbert Curtis “Curt” Ross, Jr., age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He was born on December 13, 1932 in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late Herbert Curtis Ross, Sr., and Bessie Lillian Miles Ross.
Mr. Ross was a retired Captain with the Dekalb County Department of Public Safety. He was an avid hunter, was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Ross served his country in the US Navy, having served in the Korean war where he received a National Defense Service Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Harline Ross; daughter, Lorri Dumke (Jay); grandchildren, Lauren Dumke Tetlow (Mike), Ross Dumke (Lindsay); great grandchildren, Dylan Tetlow, Rylee Tetlow and Dawson Dumke. He was preceded in death by his parents
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A memorial mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Guarav Shroff officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery with American Legion Post 143 providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice Home, 125 Oak Hill Blvd., Newnan, Georgia 30265.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.