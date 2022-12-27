Herbert Coyal Agan, age 85 of Bremen, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 14, 1937, in Bremen, GA, he was one of four sons born to the late Troy Andrew Agan and the late Georgia Ilene Hamrick Agan. In addition to his parents, Coyal is preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Agan and Edward Agan, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Agan. A graduate of Buchanan High School, he retired after more than twenty years of service with Lockheed-Martin Aircraft. Coyal was a faithful member of Tallapoosa East Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon.
Coyal loved life, his Lord, and his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing softball where he was usually the pitcher, traveling to Florida, and singing gospel music with his family. He spent many hours listening to Southern Gospel music. However, his passion was spending time with his grandchildren, the Dandies.
His survivors include his wife of 56 years, Peggy Woods Agan, his sons and daughters-in-law, Joel and Brenda Agan and Jerry "Dude" and Tia Agan; his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Dwayne Couch, all of Bremen; his brother, Donald Agan of Bremen; and his sisters-in-law, Reba Agan of Villa Rica and Gladys Agan of Bremen. Also surviving are his precious grandchildren: Cara & Luke Williamson, Billie & Hamp Thomason, Leah & Corey Huffman, Andrew & Heather Couch, Bethany Couch, Lily Agan, Luke Agan, and Laney Agan; his wonderful great grandchildren: Stetson Williamson, Emmie Williamson, and Presley Couch; and a number of nieces and nephews and other family.
Funeral services for Coyal Agan will be conducted on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 4:00 PM from Tallapoosa East Baptist Church with Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Music will be provided by Bernard Whitton, Kristi Vines, and Maxine House. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen as pallbearers: Andrew Couch, Corey Huffman, Hamp Thomason, Luke Williamson, Chris Agan, and Mike Vines.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28th, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Tallapoosa East Baptist Church.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Agan family.
