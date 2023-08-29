Mr. Henry Smith, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 22, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Eva Barber, Eulogist. Interment will be Friday Sept. 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Viewing will be Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 from noon until the funeral hour. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
