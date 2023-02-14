Henry Manning Dreyer III

Mr. Henry Manning Dreyer III, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born July 6, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Henry M. Dreyer, Jr. and Elizabeth Reeve Dreyer.

Henry proudly served his country in the United States Navy Submarine Service and, after attending college, began working for Yancey Brothers and retired after many years of service.

