Mr. Henry Manning Dreyer III, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born July 6, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Henry M. Dreyer, Jr. and Elizabeth Reeve Dreyer.
Henry proudly served his country in the United States Navy Submarine Service and, after attending college, began working for Yancey Brothers and retired after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry M. Dreyer, Jr. and Elizabeth Reeve Dreyer.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Elaine Denney Dreyer; sister, Helen Stephens; and many other loving family members.
Funeral services were conducted at the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM, with Jane Hoseman & Kim Wimpey providing eulogies. Henry was interred in Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Services can be viewed by visiting: https://my.gather.app/remember/henry-dreyer.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
