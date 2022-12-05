Mr. Henry Grady Roberds, age 30 of Hiram passed away November 24, 2022.
In accordance with the the families wishes the body was cremated
Updated: December 5, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 3 P.M. until 5 P.M at J. Collins Funeral Home
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
