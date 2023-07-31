Henry E. Blair Jr.

Henry E. Blair Jr. (Hank), the smart dressed, hat-wearing, bingo-playing, coffee-drinking, world traveling Navy man, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He lived a fulfilling life as a son, a brother, a soldier, a husband, a father, a papa and a friend.

Hank was born in Villa Rica, Georgia on October 24, 1937, to father Henry Eason Blair and mother Ruby Morris Blair. The youngest of four children, he left home at age 17 to escape his assigned chores, opting instead to enlist in the Army, hoping to “see the world”. Little did he know there would be far harder chores thrown at him in boot camp and someone always telling him what to do! Homesick, he called his parents trying to get out of his enlistment, but there was nothing to be done but see out the time. He survived that initial four years so well, he made the choice to join the Navy and went on to have a 30-year military career, which included serving in the Vietnam War. His desire to see the world came to life. Deployed up to ten months at a time on various naval ships, he travelled across the US, throughout Europe, over to Asia, and down to Australia.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Blair, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.