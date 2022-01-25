Henry L. Boling, 67, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Henry was born on Dec. 19, 1954, in Bremen, to the late Frank Boling and Mattie Barker Boling.
Henry was a masonry worker for Parmer Rock Work and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include, his sons, Taryl Boling, Daryl Boling; brothers, Clarence Boling, Randy (Judy) Boling; sisters, Marilyn Boling, Joann Cochran, Louise Boling and Ruby Boling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Boling and John Boling.
A memorial service will be held at Almon Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Stroud officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
