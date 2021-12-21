Henrietta Hiott

Heneritta Meeks Hiott , 86, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
She was born on Feb. 3, 1935, the daughter of Marylou Meeks Morgan and Joseph Ted Meeks.
She worked in several banks, she loved being a mom and housewife to her family. Mom, you will be missed and loved by all.
She was the mother of Douglas Hardy, Rebecca Hardy, Ted Hardy and Greta Hardy, the sister of Betty Meeks, Amanda Rawlins and Melanie Reid, she was also grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Solid Rock Church on Central Church Road, Douglasville.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of local arrangements.
