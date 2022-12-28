The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s sophomore release from December 1, 1967, “Axis: Bold As Love”, surpasses their May 12, 1967 debut album, “Are You Experienced” in a number of ways. Listening to the album 55 years after its release, it is notable how much more accomplished the songwriting is. The shocking psychedelic sound of the debut is replaced with a much broader sonic palette, one that utilizes the recording studio as a compositional tool and expands Hendrix’s emotional range on his instrument. It may not be as well-known an album as its predecessor as it has sold merely a fifth of the copies of the debut, but once I finally heard it in full for the first time, I was dumbfounded that it took me so long to discover it. Since becoming engrossed in its power and beauty, I find it is one of my favorite albums in all of Rock and Roll.
In a documentary on the album from 2010, recording engineer Eddie Kramer and album producer Chas Chandler, the former bassist for British Invasion band The Animals, describe the process by which the record was made. According to Chandler, the record was recorded between live performances and was not done over a continuous period of time. One change from “Are You Experienced” was that the drums were recorded on two separate tracks in order to make them have a stereo effect. In addition, Kramer used stereo phasing to give the instruments an expansive, swirling sound that was used to great effect on the album’s grande finale, “Bold As Love”. These decisions in capturing the three piece group’s music in more innovative ways illuminate the band’s creativity and interplay.
“There’s no doubt (Hendrix) was a gifted kid...however, he worked at it as well. He had a guitar on eight, nine hours a day. It wasn’t by accident he was that good,” says Chandler.
The album begins “EXP”, a humorously bizarre introduction to the album that actually sounds nothing like the rest of it. It is a mock interview by Experience drummer John “Mitch” Mitchell with Hendrix masquerading with a low pitch-shifted voice as Mr. Paul Caruso, an alien from outer space. At the conclusion of the interview is some eccentric, noisy guitar work from Hendrix panned around the listener’s stereo spectrum.
Follow-up song, “Up From the Skies” demonstrates subtle, wah-wah-effected guitar from Hendrix, sublime brushwork by Mitchell, and supportive bass from Experience member Noel Redding. It is dreamy and catchy, but it is completely juxtaposed by third song “Spanish Castle Magic”, a heavy funk tune with an intense guitar riff and some of the best mid-tempo Rock showmanship committed to tape at that point. This is followed by the melodic Rhythm and Blues of “Wait Until Tomorrow”.
Changing up the tempo is “Ain’t No Telling”, with The Experience burning through the song in 106 seconds of tightly-wound riffery, the perfect counterpoint to the ballad that follows, “Little Wing”. It is among Hendrix’s top compositions for its arrangement, note choices, and lyrics. His beautifully majestic playing is proof that he was further expanding his songwriting beyond the ballads from The Experience’s debut. My first exposure to the song was through covers of it by Sting and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Those are great renditions, but the original is a masterpiece.
The second half of the album is one of my favorite sets of consecutive songs. “You Got Me Floatin’ ”, “Castles Made of Sand”, Noel Redding’s composition “She’s So Fine”, and “One Rainy Wish” give way to the funkiest, meanest groove on the record, “Little Miss Lover”. I love Mitchell’s drumming, Redding’s bassline, Hendrix’s effected rhythm guitar, and his guitar solo which resembles the tone and style of Jeff Beck. It slinks along and builds in intensity perfectly.
Final track, “Bold As Love”, leaves the listener with stunning lead guitar, a sentimental lyrical statement from Hendrix, and a feeling of satisfaction only a great masterwork can deliver. Even so, my usual next step when it concludes is to start it over and enjoy its brilliance all over again. For me, it is Hendrix’s compositional apex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.