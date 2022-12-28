The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s sophomore release from December 1, 1967, “Axis: Bold As Love”, surpasses their May 12, 1967 debut album, “Are You Experienced” in a number of ways. Listening to the album 55 years after its release, it is notable how much more accomplished the songwriting is. The shocking psychedelic sound of the debut is replaced with a much broader sonic palette, one that utilizes the recording studio as a compositional tool and expands Hendrix’s emotional range on his instrument. It may not be as well-known an album as its predecessor as it has sold merely a fifth of the copies of the debut, but once I finally heard it in full for the first time, I was dumbfounded that it took me so long to discover it. Since becoming engrossed in its power and beauty, I find it is one of my favorite albums in all of Rock and Roll.

In a documentary on the album from 2010, recording engineer Eddie Kramer and album producer Chas Chandler, the former bassist for British Invasion band The Animals, describe the process by which the record was made. According to Chandler, the record was recorded between live performances and was not done over a continuous period of time. One change from “Are You Experienced” was that the drums were recorded on two separate tracks in order to make them have a stereo effect. In addition, Kramer used stereo phasing to give the instruments an expansive, swirling sound that was used to great effect on the album’s grande finale, “Bold As Love”. These decisions in capturing the three piece group’s music in more innovative ways illuminate the band’s creativity and interplay.

Trending Videos