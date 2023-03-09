Nearly 23 years ago, Jennifer Shunn developed a heart's desire "to help people change their lives."
Speaking to members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Carrollton on Tuesday morning, Shunn moved from rural Wyoming where she grew up to Carrollton. Today, she serves area communities as executive director of the West Georgia Habitat for Humanity.
Working from an office in the Carrollton City Hall, Shunn is responsible for a service area that includes Carroll and Haralson County. After explaining how Habitat for Humanity is organized, she noted that the organization is looking to have two houses available soon.
RA-LIN and Associates will be partnering with other local companies during the construction process. Whirlpool supplies all stoves and refrigerators nationally. All homes come with washers and dryers.
Shunn also noted that West Georgia Habitat for Humanity has a home repair program that is part of Habitat's nationwide program which serves lower income household residents who need assistance in maintaining the interior and/or exterior of their homes.
She explained that potential homeowners are selected on the basis of need, ability to repay a no-interest loan, and willingness to partner with the organization which strives to use local volunteers and donated materials.
Monetary and in-kind contributions to West Georgia Habitat for Humanity, which are tax-deductible because of the organization's non-profit status, are very important to the continued sustainability of the group's purpose and mission.
However, physical assistance from individuals and other volunteer groups is also paramount when it comes to constructing a home.
Shunn said that work on the next Habitat for Humanity home locally is scheduled to begin this fall. Established here in 1987, the organization has since built or renovated nearly 40 homes.
Habitat for Humanity International was founded in Americus, Ga. in 1976. It is no coincidence that one of the organization's most famous members and active practitioners of homebuilding for the needy for many years lives in a small town nearby. Until his recent declining health sidelined him, former President Jimmy Carter of Plains took part in numerous Habitat for Humanity projects.
For more information regarding West Georgia Habitat for Humanity, contact Shunn at jennifer@westgahabitat.org or call 678-390-6932.
