because "All flesh is as grass, And all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower fall away, but the word of the Lord endures forever." Now this is the word which by the gospel was preached to you. ~1 Peter 1:24-25.

Peter reminds believers that everything in this life including possessions, accomplishments, and people, will eventually pass away and disappear. Only God’s will, Word, and works are permanent. We must stop grasping the temporary and begin focusing our time, money, and energy on the permanent which is the Word of God and our eternal life in Christ.

