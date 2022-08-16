because "All flesh is as grass, And all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower fall away, but the word of the Lord endures forever." Now this is the word which by the gospel was preached to you. ~1 Peter 1:24-25.
Peter reminds believers that everything in this life including possessions, accomplishments, and people, will eventually pass away and disappear. Only God’s will, Word, and works are permanent. We must stop grasping the temporary and begin focusing our time, money, and energy on the permanent which is the Word of God and our eternal life in Christ.
Lord, spills happen in life but when they do, help us to be so full of your spirit that what pours out of us is the kind of hope that others can’t help but notice and be blessed by. I am requesting prayer for this Nation to get back to God. Only God can heal our land. Some of our greatest hurts come from people you helped. Someone said, "we should hate our sins more than we hate other people’s sins." So, examine yourself. There's one thing about people who don’t like you is that they watch everything you do.
Last night, I ordered a glass of wine with my dinner and the waiter asked for my ID. I replied, "Do I look that young?" and the waiter said, "No. I just wanted to see if you qualified for the Senior Citizen discount."
You can’t be strong all the time. Sometimes, you just have to be alone and let the tears come. Six reasons why you should trust God. He knows you by name – Isaiah 43:1. He will fight for you – Exodus 14:14. He thinks about you – Psalm 139:17. He has plans for you – Jeremiah 29;11. He is your refuge – Psalm 62:6-8. He is always with you – Matthew 28:20.
God’s love is enough. When I fall, He catches me. When I am sad, He holds me. When I cry, He wipes my tears. When I am broke, He put me back together. Thank You God for always loving me. The true test of your faith is when you don’t understand anything at all and still trust God. Don’t carry your mistakes around with you. Place them under your feet and use them as stepping stones to rise above them. Drive careful on this road of life because people will switch lanes on you without a signal.
When you know what you know, there’s no need to entertain what they think. Some things don’t need prayer, they need discipline. God already told you what to do, you just need to do it. Don’t worry about what they think. Worry about what you think. After all, you have to live with your choices, they don’t. If you can’t do anything about it, then let it go. Don’t be a prisoner to things you can’t change . God is our help in a time of trouble.
