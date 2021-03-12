What's new at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum?
It's been a busy week at the museum at 306 Bradley St. The museum just received a major gift from the Donna and Curtis Spivey family of 39 heritage quilts with their histories and another gift of seven quilts from Sandy Gowing, a founding "mother" of the museum.
A closing reception for Sandy Teepen will be held Saturday morning, March 20, with light refreshments. Also, a raffle quilt from the East Cobb Quilt Guild will be on limited display March 20 only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are six for $5 for this beautiful quilt.
A five week in-person beginning quilting class using the Monkey Bread design starts March 20 at 10 a.m. in the museum's newly designed Gallery III. Carroll EMC and The Sewell Foundation donated funds providing shelving for both the museum's extensive library and the classroom furnishings from Advantage Office Products. That well-lighted work area with tables and chairs provides work stations for students of all ages to get creative.
Dates for this quilting class are March 20 and 27 and April 10, 17 and 24. This class is great for people who work because it meets Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which includes five sessions of instruction.
A fabric kit for "Monkey Bread design is $68. Phone the museum at 770-301-2187 or email SoutheasternQuilt@gmail.com to register and get additional information.
T-Shirt Transformation is happening on YouTube. It's not too late to join for $35.
Granny Squares is a virtual class experience March 23, 6:30-8:30 for $35 and requires a kit (additional fee) from tamarinis.com.
Quilt Camp is June 14-18 and July 12-6 and costs $60-95 depending on skill level of the student ages 9-18. Applications are online or may be picked up at the museum.
Mary Kerr's quilt exhibit is coming from Paducah, Ky.'s National Quilt Museum and opens March 25.
The museum opens extended hours March 25 for Carrollton's Art Takeover from 5-7 p.m. Marilyn Hubbard will be the museum's featured artist for that evening.
The local quilt museum is open Wednesdays by appointment, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Individual admission is $5 and museum memberships start at $35. For additional information call 770-301-2187. Follow SQTM on Facebook and Instagram.
