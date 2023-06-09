As faithful readers might know, I visit fast food joints a little too often. Not a good habit, I know, but it’s gotten me this far. It’s like when the cigar-smoking comedian George Burns died. My friend said, “I always knew those cigars would kill him.” As I kindly reminded him, Mr. Burns was 100 years old.

Anyway, on my most recent visit to a burger palace, the young assistant manager was in a quandary. After she entered my order into the system, I handed her a gift card (my family knows what I like). Apparently this was a rare occurrence. She stared at it, studied it for a moment, and swiped it through the card reader on her keyboard. Nothing happened. She would re-swipe it a few times, switching the card around, and turning it upside down with no success.

