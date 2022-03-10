Hellin McCarty, 77, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The family will
receive friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel.
The funeral service will be on Friday,
March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be follow at Mozley Gardens in Lithia Springs.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of arrangements; 770-942-2311.
