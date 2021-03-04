Helen Cox Walker, age 91 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday evening, February 28, 2021.
She was born October 4, 1929, in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late Fonnie Cox and the late I. V. Cox. She attended West Georgia College and she retired as an Executive Assistant from CITI Group following 20 years of service.
Survivors include her husband, Dumah Adrian Walker; sons and wives: Greg and Sherri Walker, Brian Walker, and Doug and Jeanne Walker, sisters: Ella Cox, Mallene Houston. Preceded in death: Sister Izola “Ike” and Brother-in-Law Jack Coffman, Brother Ezekiel “Zeke” Cox, Brother-in-law Max Houston. Her surviving grandchildren: Kyle Walker, Jenna Basich, Jessica Walker, Davis Walker, Kaley Walker, and Morgan Walker; one great-grandchild, Briley Basich; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Reverend Catherine Boothe Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kyle Walker, Parker Basich, Davis Walker, Will Robertson, Robert Clayton, and Tim McClendon.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be mailed to Northside UMC, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.