Mrs. Helen Elaine Lanier, of Bowdon, passed away on September 30, 2021. She was 68.
Mrs. Lanier was born on April 7, 1953 to the late Perry and Mattie Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Bailey. She is survived by her husband, Ray Lanier; her son, Noah Watts; her daughters, Lexi and Lilly Watts; her sister, Susan White; and her brothers, Rick and Donnie Bailey.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, her body was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
