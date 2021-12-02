Helen Elizabeth Lowery Chapell, 93, of Douglasville and Roopville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
