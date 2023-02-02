Ms. Helen Caldwell, age 87, of Carrollton, Ga. died on January 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Evangelist Bernice Caldwell, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday February 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

