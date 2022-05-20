Heidi Stewart, 51, died on Monday, May 15, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St. in Riverdale. Viewing will be on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
