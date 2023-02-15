"...Nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord." ~ Romans 8:39

Believers have always had to face hardships in many forms, such as persecutions, illness, and even death. Sometimes it makes us feel like we have been abandoned by Christ, but Paul exclaims that it is impossible to be separated from Christ. His death for us is proof of His love.

