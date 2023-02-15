"...Nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord." ~ Romans 8:39
Believers have always had to face hardships in many forms, such as persecutions, illness, and even death. Sometimes it makes us feel like we have been abandoned by Christ, but Paul exclaims that it is impossible to be separated from Christ. His death for us is proof of His love.
God has taught me that I never need to worry about tomorrow. I survived yesterday. I’m dealing with today, and with God’s help I can face tomorrow and whatever comes my way. If you don’t address the wounds from the past, you will continue to bleed. If you do not go after what you want, you will never have it. If you do not ask, the answer will always be no. If you do not step forward, you will always be in the same place. Being at peace means that You no longer have the need to prove anything to anyone. You don’t need outside validation, you don’t need to tell your side of the story anymore, even when you hear a dozen rumors that tell an untrue version. You used to guard your heart, but now you guard your peace because you know your peace is worth more than proving yourself to anyone.
It’s not our job to fix people, change people, or judge people. It’s our job to love people. The rest is in God’s hands. Keep your distance from people who will never admit they’re wrong and will always make you feel like it’s your fault. Let go of comparison, let go of feeling unworthy, let go of everything that makes you feel less than the miracle you are. The first to apologize is the bravest, the first to forgive is the strongest, the first to forget is the happiest.
Remember, you don’t have a soul, you are a soul; live with that in mind. You’re not an earth-bound creature, you are Heaven Bound and don’t let yourself get detoured. Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it. Right is right even if no one is doing it. Remember, the Lord is near to all who calls upon him.
