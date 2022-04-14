The UWG Theatre Company announced in a press release the upcoming performance of Heathers The Musical.
Based on the 1989 cult classic film of the same name, Heathers The Musical features all of the drama, wit, and, of course, murder that is expected from a dark teen comedy, the release stated. With music, book, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, the rock musical has become one of the most widely recognized shows of the past decade, offering the UWG Theatre Company the opportunity to put a new spin on an emerging, edgy classic.
Heathers The Musical, like the film, focuses on Veronica Sawyer, a high school girl who has recently fallen into favor with the Heathers, the three most popular — and most cruel — girls at Westberg High, giving her a spot in their exclusive group. With this coveted position, Veronica must navigate newfound popularity and, soon, murder. When Veronica finds herself drawn to mysterious newcomer, JD, she becomes tangled in the excitement of young love and the horror of an unexpected series of deaths among the popular elite of Westerberg High.
The production wants to make the public aware that this show contains strong language and mature themes.
The production will be performed on the Townsend Center main stage. The community can get a preview on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are scheduled for April 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students and $7 for seniors.
