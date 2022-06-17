Heather Conner

Eunice Heather Snodgrass Conner, 82, died on June 15, 2022, in Carrollton, Georgia.
Heather (who hated to be called Eunice) loved travel, puppy dogs, and practically anything sweet.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Pickens Conner. Her two daughters, Linda and April Conner, were at her bedside.
Thanks so much to Carrollton Manor for six years of care and Tradition Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to your local Humane Society or shelter would be greatly appreciated.
