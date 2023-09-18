Guest speaker, Marcy Heath, was welcomed at the thINc360 Healthcare Conference in Washington, DC.
Executives from all sectors of healthcare attend the conference in an effort to collaborate and discuss challenging industry issues, strategies for accelerating innovation and transformation, contain rising healthcare costs, and moving toward value-based care.
According to the press release, Heath, Founder and CEO of Innovative Benefits Consulting, is an accomplished and experienced employee benefits consultant known for her expertise in providing clients with innovative benefits solutions. Throughout her 27-year career, she has worked with a wide range of clients, including startups, small businesses, and large corporations. In addition, she is a member of the Next Generation Benefits Mastermind Partnership, an elite national network of strategic, forward-thinking business consultants and benefit advisors.
On multiple occasions, she has been named one of the Top Women in Benefit Advising, as well as received recognition with Forbes Business Council and the Best Healthcare Strategy Consultancy by Global Insurance and Risk Management.
“The opportunity to speak at such a prestigious healthcare conference is such an honor. I truly appreciate collaborating and sharing knowledge with other professionals in the industry,” said Heath.
Her achievements have contributed to her in-depth understanding of the complex regulatory landscape, allowing her to assist clients in navigating the changing healthcare market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.