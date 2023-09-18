Healthcare Conference

Marcy Heath, was welcomed at the thINc360 Healthcare Conference in Washington, DC.  Throughout her 27-year career, she has worked with a wide range of clients, including startups, small businesses, and large corporations.

Executives from all sectors of healthcare attend the conference in an effort to collaborate and discuss challenging industry issues, strategies for accelerating innovation and transformation, contain rising healthcare costs, and moving toward value-based care.