Many years ago I suffered a heart attack - a mild one, they said - and even though I have had no similar problems since that scary life and attitude changing time almost 33 years past, I still think of it often and try to do what I can physically and nutritionally to prevent another one.

Praise be to the Lord above and the medical professionals, technology and medicines He provides, my heart is in pretty good shape, I guess, to be as old as it is.