Many years ago I suffered a heart attack - a mild one, they said - and even though I have had no similar problems since that scary life and attitude changing time almost 33 years past, I still think of it often and try to do what I can physically and nutritionally to prevent another one.
Praise be to the Lord above and the medical professionals, technology and medicines He provides, my heart is in pretty good shape, I guess, to be as old as it is.
Lately, though, my old ticker is experiencing different sensations and emotions, not pains of distress from a lack of blood flow, but pains of joy (and sometimes sadness) as life’s experiences pluck at my heartstrings.
I don’t know that a heartstring is something that actually exists in a physical sense. When they were working on my heart, I learned about arteries and valves and clogs and muscles and - gloriously - something I believe they call collateral veins which are veins that grow around an artery blockage, restoring the blood supply. That happened in my case; I describe it as a Divine bypass since it came directly from a touch of God.
According to the Oxford online dictionary, the term “heartstring” is used “in reference to one’s deepest feelings of love or compassion.”
I think that is what is happening now, and it seems to grow stronger the older I get. Old age comes with, along with physical aches and pains, its share of enhanced, at least it seems so in my case, sentimentality and nostalgia, all of which I suppose is part and parcel of the heartstring tugs.
I often think along these lines, seemingly more so than usual now, as I contemplate the blessings of family and friends and of the people I encounter along life’s pathway.
Much of that tugging was deep sadness at the passing this past spring of my dear brother Jimmy and before him of family friends and other old friends from my school days. More has come in learning of friends my age and some younger with health concerns and trying to grasp while keeping them in prayer a hint of the emotions they face, having been there myself and knowing the fears and anxieties that accompany what can be serious health situations.
Knowing that God is sovereign in both the good as well as the bad times, the sadness has been tempered with tugs of joy by a multitude of things like watching our grandchildren grow and mature with the ever-changing stages of their young lives, things that make an old Poppa’s heart swell up with pride and his eyes tear up with gladness.
Added to that is the closeness and support of strong family ties, the fabric that preserves humanity. And there is the joy that our church family brings and that of the great community in which we live where we join together for the common good.
Over the years, I have been blessed by opportunities to join hands and hearts with other volunteers at local food banks in serving many families with food for their physical needs and offering prayers and good wishes for their well-being.
The warm smiles on the faces of those who volunteer and those who receive, the “God bless you’s” and the sincere “thank you’s” are enough to make my heartstrings sing a song of thanksgiving and praises to the “One from whom all blessings flow,” to borrow a line from The Doxology.
For my physical heart, I go once a year for a checkup, but my heartstrings are tuned everyday by life’s experiences as I relish in goodness and manifold blessings poured out from God’s mercy and grace.
