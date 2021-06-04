A public hearing is set for Monday for the Carrollton Board of Education's proposed $47.3 million budget.
According to Assistant Superintendent, Anna Clifton, the FY22 Budget is $426,577 more than the FY21 Budget. The proposed increases can be attributed to putting back in place positions that were lost during the pandemic year of 2020.
The positions that are being restored include kindergarten and PE teachers at Carrollton Elementary, two special education teachers at Carrollton Upper Elementary, two teachers at Carrollton Junior High, and a credit recovery teacher at Carrollton High School. The spending plan also allows for technology upgrades.
The operating budget for 2021-2022 was tentatively approved on May 11 by the Carrollton Board of Education (BOE). The board will conduct a second and final public hearing at 8 a.m. at the BOE offices at 106 Trojan Drive. During the meeting, the public will be able to address their concerns regarding the FY22 Budget for the upcoming school year.
The BOE has posted the draft budget on their website, carrolltoncityschools.net.
Clifton said that the school system receives its revenue from a combination of state, local, and federal funds. For the upcoming fiscal year, about 35% of Carrollton City School revenues will come from property tax.
School Districts must have an approved budget in place prior to the new fiscal year, which runs from July 1 until the following June 30.
The budget for the next fiscal year calls for $31.7 million for instructional programs, compared to the $32.09 million spent last year, a difference of $354,628.
The new budget calls for $4.5 million for school administration costs, which is $346,674 more than last year.
Maintenance and operations expenses are $12,800 less than last year's budget. Transportation costs are $6,499 less than last year.
The public hearing on the budget will be followed by a work session. On the agenda for that meeting is the Charter System Contract Renewal, Email Double Authentication, and Upcoming Georgia School Boards Association Summer Conference.
The board will not vote on the budget until their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8.
