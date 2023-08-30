With an 8-0 shutout win over the Temple Tigers on Tuesday, the Heard County Lady Braves softball team is now in the driver’s seat in region four of class A-DI.

The Braves (6-4) do not own the best overall season record in the region — that belongs to Lamar County at 9-2 — however, with wins over Crawford County and now Temple, Heard County is the only remaining team undefeated in region play.