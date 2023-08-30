With an 8-0 shutout win over the Temple Tigers on Tuesday, the Heard County Lady Braves softball team is now in the driver’s seat in region four of class A-DI.
The Braves (6-4) do not own the best overall season record in the region — that belongs to Lamar County at 9-2 — however, with wins over Crawford County and now Temple, Heard County is the only remaining team undefeated in region play.
With Tuesday’s loss, Temple (6-3) still sits in second place at 1-1 in the region, thanks to a 5-1 win over Lamar County back on August 22.
It took just four innings for Heard County to earn Tuesday’s region win, mainly thanks to a grand slam by Maddie Denney that capped off a six-run first inning, her third grand slam of the season thus far.
Along with Denney’s grand slam, Aubree Ussery also had a standout offensive performance in the winning effort with two hits on three at bats, while Kailey Blair was second on the team in runs batted in with two.
The Lady Braves also benefitted from a solid four-inning game in the circle from pitcher Auna Brice, who pitched a shutout while surrendering just two hits with six strikeouts.
Katherine Hart got the start for Temple, allowing seven earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks. Kaleigh Gates pitched the final three innings in relief, surrendering one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Temple’s two hits of the night came from Carlie Bagwell in the top of the third inning and Lanie Stockton in the top of the second. S Green also reached on an error in the second inning to put two runners on base with Bagwell in scoring position, but that was as close as Temple came to a run all night long.
Heard County (6-4, 2-0) was scheduled to host a 5A state-ranked Villa Rica team on Wednesday afternoon, and their next game after that will be another important region contest at home against Lamar County on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Temple (6-3, 1-1) has a home game today (Thursday Aug. 31) against area rival Haralson County scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and their next region contest is Thursday, Sept. 7 at Crawford County at 5 p.m.
