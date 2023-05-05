FRANKLIN — The adage goes that someone has to bring home the bacon. But in Heard County on Thursday, Braves’ baseball chose to just send bacon home, defeating Bacon County at scores of 3-2 and 7-1 to advance to the Elite Eight round of Class A Division-I playoffs.

The Braves (16-13) will host Darlington (22-12) in the next round on Wednesday, May 10.

