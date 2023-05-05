FRANKLIN — The adage goes that someone has to bring home the bacon. But in Heard County on Thursday, Braves’ baseball chose to just send bacon home, defeating Bacon County at scores of 3-2 and 7-1 to advance to the Elite Eight round of Class A Division-I playoffs.
The Braves (16-13) will host Darlington (22-12) in the next round on Wednesday, May 10.
Game One
A walk-off walk won the first game of the double header for Heard County. Tied 2-2 with Heard County batting in the bottom of the seventh, with two outs away, Will Alford took ball four on a 3-1 count, and with the bases already loaded, Heard County took the win.
Starter Sammy Calhoun earned the win on the mound, lasting a full seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while also amassing double-figure strikeouts with ten.
Heard County managed just two hits in the game, by Blake Oldham and Max Lasseter, and Alford’s walk-off walk was the only true RBI of the game for the Braves.
Alford also scored the first run of the game to put Heard County up early in the bottom of the first, as he found home plate on a wild pitch during John-Paul Awbrey’s at bat.
Bacon County scored both of their runs in the third inning, on both a ground out by Knox Ledbetter followed by an RBI single by Aiden White, putting the Raiders up 2-1.
Heard County tied the game back up at two in the bottom of the sixth, as Trevor Hansford scored on a passed ball with two outs away.
Bacon County starter Caiden Lewis took the loss, going six and two-thirds innings allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and five strikeouts.
Game Two
The Braves had a steady flow of runners on base in the nightcap, earning 10 total hits and six RBIs on their way to the 7-1 win to seal the series win.
Three different Braves had multiple hits, as Hansford, Awbrey and Tyler Lasseter had two hits each, and Tyler Lasseter and Alford led the way in the RBI department with two each.
Connell White earned the win on the mound, starting and lasting five innings while allowing one run (unearned) on two hits with four strikeouts. Sammy Holliday pitched the final two frames in relief.
Heard County again took the early lead, scoring two runs in the first and another in the second.
In the first, Alford scored on a passed ball to score the initial run, and it was followed by a Tyler Lasseter RBI single. In the second, Alford had a hand in the scoring again, hitting an RBI single of his own.
Down 3-0, Bacon County scored one run in the bottom of that frame on a sac fly by Santiago Bizzell, but the Raiders were shut out after that point.
Heard scored a game-high three runs in the fourth inning, starting with a Carter Coleman RBI single followed by sac flies by Alford and Hansford.
Tyler Lasseter put the cap on the win in the seventh with an RBI double.
Round three of the Class A Division-I playoffs are scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 with “if” games on the 11th.
