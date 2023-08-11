Heard County High School’s softball team found themselves down 4-0 against the Bremen Blue Devils on Thursday, but a five-run fourth inning comeback proved to be enough for a 5-4 win.

LilyRae Fulford got the start in the circle for Heard County, pitching two innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits. Auna Brice pitched in relief to earn the win, throwing a shutout for the remaining five innings with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.