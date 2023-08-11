Heard County High School’s softball team found themselves down 4-0 against the Bremen Blue Devils on Thursday, but a five-run fourth inning comeback proved to be enough for a 5-4 win.
LilyRae Fulford got the start in the circle for Heard County, pitching two innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits. Auna Brice pitched in relief to earn the win, throwing a shutout for the remaining five innings with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
Bremen had nine hits compared to just four for Heard County, led by Hali Duke who had two hits on three at bats, and Reece Brown had a two-run homer in the second inning.
Payton Terrell took the loss for Bremen as their starting pitcher despite not allowing a single earned run, pitching four innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. Emily Morris pitched the final two innings in relief.
Bremen took a one-run lead batting in the top of the first inning, as Duke scored on a wild pitch.
In the second inning, Halli Ballenger led off the inning with a double on a 2-1 count. With Ballenger on second base, Brown hammered a home run over the right field fence, extending Bremen’s lead to 3-0 over the three-time defending state champions.
Bremen added one more run in the same inning, as Ansley Agan took a two-out bases-loaded walk, stretching the game to a 4-0 Bremen lead through the first two frames.
With two runners on, Heard County got their one-inning comeback started as Hailey Toney scored on a Kailey Blair single. With two outs, Brice was intentionally walked, loading the bases, and the Braves did the rest of their work from there.
Three runs scored on an error in right field on a ball put into play by Sara Kate Evans, tying the game at 4-4, with two outs still on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Another error by Bremen, this time on a pop fly by Brailey Watkins, scored the go-ahead run.
Bremen loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh inning, but Brown flew out into a double play to end the game with the score still 5-4, Heard County.
After their 3-1 win over Cedartown on Tuesday, Bremen is now 1-1 and was scheduled to play Columbus and Chapel Hill in the Carrollton Leadoff Slam on Friday, Aug. 11.
Heard County is now 3-0 on the season with a 15-0 win over Trinity Christian on Tuesday and a 9-0 win over Callaway on Wednesday. Their next game will be at Central Carroll on Tuesday Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
