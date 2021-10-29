It was Senior Night at Bremen High School, and just a day before Halloween, the BHS Marching Band was decked out in all sorts of wacky and creative costumes. Playoff positioning in region 5AA was at stake on Friday, and both teams came into the night with hopes to lock in a favorable spot. Bremen looked to keep things in the win column after a close win over Temple, and the Heard County Braves headed into the matchup with plans to derail the Blue Devils’ pre-Halloween plans. As the two teams took the field and Michael Jackson blasted over the speaker system, the stage was set for true Friday night “Thriller.” Heard County narrowly escaped overtime and walked away with a 25-23 victory.
With all this anticipation, the game started off with back-to-back miscues and punts from each team. After Bremen’s punt, however, Jonathan Echols rushed for a long touchdown, and suddenly the Braves were up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils would not be deterred, and on the following kickoff, Grant Wilson had a return all the way to the Heard County 35-yard line. This set up the Blue Devils for a 30-yard wildcat Blake Mathews pass to Christian Burkes to tie the game up at one score a piece, 7-7.
On the next Heard County drive, Bremen looked to have the Braves stopped on a 4th down and 2, but the Braves ran a QB keeper off right tackle, and Echols picked up the conversion to keep the drive alive. The Braves were forced with yet another fourth down and short, this time from the Bremen 5-yard line, and Echols took it on the keeper again. Echols took it all the way to the endzone. With a missed PAT, the game was 13-7.
Bremen muffed the following kickoff, and the Braves were set up deep in Devils’ territory on the 12-yard line with an opportunity to extend their lead. Heard County continued their gameplan, and Echols and the Braves’ offensive line powered the football into the endzone. The Braves went for two and were unable to connect, but they nevertheless placed their lead at two scores over the Blue Devils.
With all the momentum going for Heard County, Bremen had some trouble starting back on offense, but Burkes rushed for a key 22-yard third-down conversion in their own territory. Bremen drove all the way inside the Heard County 5-yard line, and on 4th down from the 2-yard line, Mathews rolled into the endzone to make the score 19-14 Braves at the half.
The second half looked like it began the same way the whole game began. Heard County’s defense forced Bremen to punt, and it looked as though Bremen’s defense forced a punt as well on 4th and 4, but the Braves pulled out a fake punt run to the right and picked up a first down. On the next play, Echols dropped back and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Michael Whitten jogging down the visitor sideline. After another failed PAT, Heard County extended their lead to 25-14.
Bremen had several miscues on the following drive when they entered Braves’ territory, but after a great effort from Jonah Hatchett on third down, Brody Derringer lined up for a 49-yard field goal and delivered. The ball just slipped over the crossbar to cut the Braves’ lead to 25-17, a one score game.
After this score, the fourth quarter turned into a defensive slugfest, each defense forcing punts up and down the field. With roughly four minutes left in the fourth, Bremen finally started to put together a drive. The Blue Devils drove to the 26 of Heard County where they converted a 4th down and 2 on a QB sneak. Mathews carried the Blue Devils to the 15. There were 39.6 seconds left in the game. Burkes dropped back, scrambled for a moment, and threw a dart to Nick Richardson in the back of the endzone. 25-23. It was time for the Blue Devils to go for 2. Bremen ran a QB power to the right, and the Braves’ defense stopped Burkes behind the line of scrimmage. Heard County recovered the onside kick, and the game was over. The Braves narrowly escaped overtime and got the victory.
