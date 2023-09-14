Three Heard County pitchers combined for a shutout on Wednesday night as Heard County softball defeated the Central Lions 6-0.
The Heard County win on Central’s home turf evens the season series this year for the two traditionally softball powerhouse schools, after Central defeated Heard County 5-2 in Franklin earlier this season.
This is the second year in a row these two teams have went 1-1 against one another. Last year, Central also took game one in a 9-7, nine-inning marathon, and Heard took game two, 3-0.
Senior Chloe Scarbrough got the start for the Braves on Wednesday and lasted five innings to earn the win, allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
For Central, Alexis Warren took the loss in the circle, lasting six innings and surrendering six runs (two earned) on ten hits on two strikeouts and three walks.
Heard County lead-off hitter Brailey Watkins led the effort on offense with two hits on three at bats with one run batted in, also scoring twice as a runner.
Central managed four hits on the night in total, led by Ragan Reaves who ended the night with two hits on three at-bats.
Heard County’s Aubree Ussery put the Braves up 1-0 in the top of the first inning with an RBI single, which was ultimately enough in the shutout win. They then scored two more in the fourth inning and three in the fifth for insurance.
Heard County moves to 11-6 on the season with a 4-0 record in region 4, A-DI play. Central falls to 9-8 on the year with a 3-2 record in region 7-4A.
