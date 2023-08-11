Ethan Tisdale

Freshman quarterback Ethan Tisdale breaking a tackle leading to a Heard County first down. Tisdale threw a passing touchdown in the third quarter as well.

 Photo By Noah Schroyer

Two red zone turnovers in the first half proved to be costly for the Braves as the Patriots would go on to score from both turnovers. After the halftime break a higher energy Heard County returned to the field in the third quarter. The Braves Varsity team scored 13 unanswered in the third quarter, but they were unable to see out the comeback in the fourth quarter finishing up the three quarters of varsity 20-13. The fourth quarter for the JV squads ended with Northside winning again, 12-0.

When asked what he saw from the team, Head Coach Shane Lasseter said, “In the third quarter we asked them to come out and play fast and quit worrying about making so many mistakes. We were worried about making mistakes then playing in the first half.”