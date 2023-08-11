Two red zone turnovers in the first half proved to be costly for the Braves as the Patriots would go on to score from both turnovers. After the halftime break a higher energy Heard County returned to the field in the third quarter. The Braves Varsity team scored 13 unanswered in the third quarter, but they were unable to see out the comeback in the fourth quarter finishing up the three quarters of varsity 20-13. The fourth quarter for the JV squads ended with Northside winning again, 12-0.
When asked what he saw from the team, Head Coach Shane Lasseter said, “In the third quarter we asked them to come out and play fast and quit worrying about making so many mistakes. We were worried about making mistakes then playing in the first half.”
In the first quarter, Kingston Rivers got the scoring started for Northside High School after breaking a tackle and beating another Heard County defender before running down the sideline to make the score 7-0.
Lasseter talked about the heavy amount of yard after contact that Northside were able to get saying, “We gotta clean up our tackling and closing space. That’s the biggest thing we’re waiting back on our heels a lot, but we’re going to clean up our tackling and that will look a whole lot better.”
In the second quarter, the Braves marched down the field into the red zone but a poor snap was recovered by Tye Bias of the Patriots who returned the fumble 94 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was missed leaving the score at 13-0. Two possessions later the Braves worked their way to a first and goal on the 10 yard line but on the next play the Patriots intercepted the pass intended for LJ Green.
Northside quickly worked down the field before the half time break when the Patriots Quarterback found Rivers again for a long pass before Jaiden Jackson made it 20-0.
In the second half, Heard County came out looking improved on both sides of the ball forcing a three and out on the defensive side to start the third quarter. The following drive led to a Dereon Pearson rushing touchdown making the score 20-6 after a missed extra point.
On the very next drive, the Heard County defense forced a fumble at midfield that was recovered by the Braves. Just two plays later, freshman quarterback Ethan Tisdale found Green open in the end zone finishing things up for the Braves varsity team losing 20-13.
Heard County opens up their season Friday night on the road against the Bremen Blue Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.