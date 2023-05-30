The Heard County Board of Education filled the vacant girls basketball varsity head coaching position with former Heard County High School basketball coach Rusty Evans.
Evans takes over for long-time head coach Helen Akins, and he will also be teaching Social Studies courses at HCHS. He will begin working with the team this summer to prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
“We are excited to add a coach and educator with the experience and success that Coach Evans brings to the table,” said Heard County High School principal J.J. Wahl. “We also are delighted to be adding a man of strong character, who shares the values of our school system and community.”
Evans originally coached in Heard County when he served as the varsity boys basketball coach from 2000-2005. Upon his arrival in 2000, Evans inherited a team that won only a few games in the previous season, but he was able to quickly turn things around, winning nine of the team’s first ten games that season.
After finishing the 2000-01 season with seventeen victories, Evans coached the team to a stellar twenty-one win season and a state playoff run during the 2001-2002 season.
The success continued until 2005 when Evans left Heard County to work at a school close to where his father lived in Polk County. Since leaving Heard County in 2005, Evans has coached boys basketball at Cedartown High School and The Heritage School (Newnan), where he also served as an administrator.
“Evans has built a strong reputation as not only a successful coach, but as someone who builds up strong young men and women,” stated Heard County Superintendent Rodney Kay. “We are blessed to be able to add him to our roster of character building coaches who lead Heard County athletics.”
Coach Evans is excited about rejoining the Heard County family of educators. “Heard County is such a special place for me and my family,” claims Evans. “The memories I took from my time here were the most fulfilling of my professional life.”
While excited about the opportunity to return to Heard County, Evans knows that no time can be wasted on nostalgia.
In his words, “Typically, a new coach is brought in to fix a broken program. That is not the case in this situation. Quality coaching and high expectations have been the norm in recent years, and we will need to work hard to continue to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.