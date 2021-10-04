Heard County School District in process of building new GPAC facility

The Heard County School District has plans to reinvent the Franklin Music Park once they open the doors to their new GPAC facility this fall.
Over the last few years, the Heard County School District have been in need of a new gym, which is why there is a letter G in front of PAC (performing arts center.)
After applying for and receiving SPLOST funds, the GPAC facility is finally under construction off Main Street and directly next to the Heard County High School campus.
Paul Mixon, former principal of Heard County Elementary School, has been named the director at the GPAC facility.
Mixon said Monday that the primary function of the Heard County GPAC is to provide their students with a world class venue to perform and show off their talents in fine arts.
Additionally, the GPAC will be used by the Heard County School System for athletic and academic banquets, guest speakers for the students/ faculty, and to provide rehearsal opportunities for band and chorus students prior to performances.
However, Mixon said there would be some nights when the venue will not be in use. For those nights, the school board, along with the superintendent, thought that the facility could be used to benefit the community by providing quality entertainment.
“Back in the 70’s and 80’s, Heard County had the Franklin Music Park, which most of the board members remember fondly,” said Mixon. “A lot of big name music acts came through such as Johnny Cash, which was a huge deal.
“The music park ended in the 80’s since artist became to expensive to book. Therefore, the school board and superintendent thought it would be nice to bring back the legacy of the Franklin Music Park.”
According to Mixon, there is no set opening date for the GPAC. Administrative staff were hoping to open the facility by this October, but have not received all of the equipment, such as the bleachers for the gym.
“We don’t have an exact date yet because we have had some shipping delays,” said Mixon. “So right now, we are looking at the middle of November, right before Thanksgiving.”
Although the facility has not officially opened, Mixon said that he has already booked artists for two events planned for next year.
“One of my responsibilities is to find high quality entertainment to bring to the new facility,” said Mixon. “Right now we are securing acts from a variety of genres for a Spring concert series beginning in January of 2022.”
The first event will be held in January and the second event will be held in March.
Jeff Allen, a well known comedian, was the first entertainer signed by the school system to perform at the GPAC in the upcoming Spring 2022 concert series, Mixon said.
Furthermore, Mixon said there has been times where he used Allen’s name to sign other artist.
“John Langston, a rising country star from Nashville, will be the opening act on Jan. 23,” said Mixon. “We were incredibly fortunate to sign him being that he is a current star, and his music plays on the radio.
“The other act we have signed is the Eaglemaniacs, which consists of Grammy winning artist. They only perform like five to six times out the year, so we are excited to have them.”
“The biggest thing is maintaining the facility, but some of the money will go towards booking the next shows and the current artist,” said Mixon.
Mixon said that none of this could be done without the help of Steve Bennett, general manager at Mill Town Music Hall. Bennett has helped him to learn the in’s and out’s of the business, Mixon said.
Mill Town will go dark at the end of the year after providing premium entertainment in west Georgia for several years.
“Nobody would schedule with us at first because we didn’t have a website or anything,” said Mixon.
But he said all that changed when he met Bennett.
“Steve is just one of the best human beings. He was so giving. There have been times were I wouldn’t sign a contract unless Steve had read it because he would let me know if agents were robbing with their pricing or not.”
Mixon told the Times-Georgian on Monday that season tickets have already been made available. The pricing for a three-packet season ticket is roughly $100.
“Our ticket prices are probably going to be lower because at the end of the day we are not trying to make a profit,” said Mixon.
