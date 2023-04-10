Heard County releases 2023 football schedule

Heard County football released their schedule for the 2023-24 season. Pictured is upcoming Heard County senior Qua Nelson (left, #18) in a padded camp last summer.

 File photo by Tucker Cole

FRANKLIN, Ga. — With the start of football season still a few months away, the Heard County Braves released their schedule for the 2023-24 season last weekend.

This year’s slate features four coverage-area crossover games, including a scrimmage rematch with Bowdon to kick things off early on August 4.

