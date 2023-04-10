Heard County releases 2023 football schedule

FRANKLIN, Ga. — With the start of football season still a few months away, the Heard County Braves released their schedule for the 2023-24 season last weekend.
This year’s slate features four coverage-area crossover games, including a scrimmage rematch with Bowdon to kick things off early on August 4.
Other than flipping locations, the Braves’ schedule looks very similar to last year, the main difference being the addition of a scrimmage with Northside and exchanging Midtown for South Atlanta.
After their home scrimmage with Bowdon, the Braves will stay at home for their second scrimmage against Northside of Columbus that following Thursday, a team that finished 10-2 last season with a second-round playoff exit in class 5A.
Week one of the regular season begins the slate of cross-coverage area games with a rematch of a thriller last year, as the Braves travel to Bremen. Last year, a safety for the Blue Devils made the difference as Bremen took the game 15-13, but the Braves will look to even the score in the Devils’ house.
Heard County will have one of the earliest bye weeks, taking week two off before returning home to face South Atlanta for Hall of Fame Night. South Atlanta was a round-three playoff team last year that finished 11-1, but the Hornets graduate both their leading rusher, quarterback, and their top three pass catchers, so South Atlanta will look a bit different this Fall.
After their tango with the Hornets, Heard County will take on another third-round playoff team as they renew their Pulpwood Classic rivalry with the Callaway Cavaliers. The Braves lost a hard-fought 21-7 game last year in the Pulpwood, but this year they will have the home-field advantage.
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Callaway leads the rivalry 16 games to nine, so Heard will look to add their tenth win to the series.
A long trip awaits the Braves after Callaway, as they traverse to the northeast corner of the state with a trip to Rabun County, to whom they fell 42-13 last season. They will then play Clarkston for homecoming before a rematch of last season’s 35-34 overtime heartbreaker against McIntosh.
Heard’s region slate starts on the road on October 6 at Crawford County, which was a 41-22 win last year. After that, they will have two weeks removed from region play with a bye week and another cross-area game at home against Mount Zion.
Senior Night for the Braves will be both a region game and a coverage-area crossover, as they will take on the Temple Tigers in a rematch of lat season’s 28-14 win.
Heard County’s regular season will come to a close on the road this year, as they make the trip to Barnesville, Ga. to end region play with the Lamar County Trojans in a redo of last season’s 42-0 shutout loss for the Braves.
The Braves’ regular season kicks off at Bremen High School on Friday, August 18.
