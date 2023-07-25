Heard County High School lost a smiling face in their hallways on Monday with the death of senior starting linebacker and team leader Antwon Carter.
“I think he was probably the most well-liked kid in the whole entire school, so it’s affecting a lot of kids,” Heard County head football coach Shane Lasseter said.
Lasseter said that Carter and three other football players had made a last-minute summer trip to a park near Fort Payne, Ala. where they were jumping off a rock. Lasseter said Carter got caught in a current running behind the rock, and the others were not able to pull him out of the water in time.
“It’s not only a tragic event of him passing, but of them experiencing that entire thing, as well,” Lasseter stated.
Lasseter canceled practice on Tuesday due to the circumstances, and Pastor Neil Awbrey came to speak to the team. From there, Lasseter said the plan is to take it one day at a time.
This is the second year in a row that Heard County’s football team has lost a student to a tragic accident just before the start of football season, as a rising freshman Hunter Huey passed away following a side-by-side ATV accident on August 2, 2022.
“Unfortunately, it’s been two years in a row that this team has had to deal with tragic situations,” Lasseter said.
Despite the tragic event, the coach also wanted to ensure that a positive message got out on the kind of person that Carter was.
“He was one of the most well-liked and respected kids in our entire school and community and has never been disrespectful,” Lasseter said. “And his smile — it was just infectious. He was one of the most positive kids that I’ve ever been around.”
In the coach’s words, “When you have such a big personality that everybody loves, everybody in our school building would have a personal story about him.”
