When the West Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District held their annual banquet on September 11 at the farm of Tommy Waldrop in Winston, Ga. the District announced that Michael Maxwell of Heard County was its "2021 Conservationist of the Year. "
The award is presented annually to an individual living within the Conservation District who exhibits a strong commitment to land conservation through utilization of best management practices and promotion of conservation education.
Maxwell and his family own and manage a 780-acre farm in Heard County, and they are currently exploring the idea of submitting their property for consideration as a Centennial Farm. The family has the original land lottery deed issued by the State of Georgia in 1830, and the core 250 acres of the farm have been in the Maxwell family ever since.
Maxwell has added adjacent parcels to the property during his lifetime to create he family's current holding of 780 acres and has a deep connection to the land and the surrounding area. A two-room log cabin on the property served Maxwell and his wife, Melanie, as their first home when they married in 1977. One room of the cabin predates the Civil War, and the other room was added shortly after the war.
The first additional acreage to be added to the Maxwell Farm consisted of 121 acres of adjoining land accessed from Roosterville Road. Maxwell's grandfather loaned the previous owner the property the money to purchase the land in 1929 during the Great Depression and never asked him to repay the loan. As a result, the gentleman refused to sell or give the land to his own children and instead sold the land to Maxwell for $300 per acre in 1980.
Maxwell has strived to honor the legacy of the farm and has improved the character and function of the land by implementing conservation practices throughout the property. His land management objectives center around his passion for wildlife and forestry, and those passions are reflected everywhere on the land. He has worked extensively with the Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Carrollton and the Georgia Forestry Commission to help achieve his management goals and plans to continue working with them into the future.
Also, Maxwell has a passion for beekeeping and protecting native pollinators which drives much of the activity on his farm. He is dedicated to providing food and habitat for pollinators and beneficial insects during every season of the year and works in beneficial plantings and practices wherever he can on the property. The Maxwells are professional beekeepers and work 21 hives for honey production every year.
Maxwell conducts many forest management activities on the property, always with wildlife habitat in mind. He oversees prescribed burns in patches of approximately 60 acres on an annual basis, the purpose of which is not only to reduce fuel in the forest floor to prevent future wildfire, but also to create a mosaic of vegetation in several stages of development. This mosaic creates a more diverse understory and provides wildlife habitat for a diverse number of species ranging from deer and turkey to songbirds, bats and insects.
Another way that Maxwell has been promoting structural diversity to benefit wildlife is through the creation of small patch openings which he annually establishes on a rotating basis. These openings allow for herbaceous plants to naturally regenerate in the otherwise forested areas, providing additional food, cover, and habitat for wildlife.
Additionally through the process, snags, den trees, and coarse wood debris are retained or developed to provide wildlife nesting areas and shelter for songbirds, reptiles and small mammals. Fruit and nut producing trees and shrubs have also been planted throughout the property to provide additional food sources keeping wildlife fed all year long.
The Maxwells are also in the process of planting catalpa trees to provide habitat for catalpa worms.
Four ponds are managed and stocked on the farm. These ponds create a useful habitat for wild ducks and other fowl as well as opportunities for fishing. Future plans include the creation of additional bat habitat to expand and support the existing bat population on the farm. The Maxwell's ultimate plan is to pass this property on to their children and grandchildren as it was passed on to them.
The West Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District also recognizes Michael Maxwell and his family for their commitment to spreading the conservation message to other farmers and youth in the area. Mr. Maxwell participates annually in the District’s Heard County Farm Day by providing information on beekeeping to the attending elementary school students. His time and expertise have been a wonderful asset in bringing up the next generation of Heard County farmers. He has also generously provided his farm in the past as a site for conservation demonstrations and field days with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
The West Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Heard Counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/westgeorgia.
