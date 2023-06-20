Heard County alum named Preseason All-SEC

Heard County High School alumnus, linebacker Aaron Beasley (24), of the Tennessee Volunteers was named Preseason All-SEC for the upcoming season. Beasley tackles former Alabama running back and Detroit Lions draft pick Jamhyr Gibbs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on October 15, 2022.

 Photo by Andrew Ferguson Tennessee Athletics

Former Heard County football standout Aaron Beasley added a new honor to his athletic career at the University of Tennessee this week, as he was one of seven Volunteers to be named Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports.

As a junior middle linebacker for the Vols last season, Beasley ended the regular season as the team’s leading tackler with 64 total tackles, including setting single-game career highs in multiple stat categories, including 14 tackles against Pittsburgh on September 10 and four tackles for a loss and a sack against Missouri.