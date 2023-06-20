Heard County alum named Preseason All-SEC

Former Heard County football standout Aaron Beasley added a new honor to his athletic career at the University of Tennessee this week, as he was one of seven Volunteers to be named Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports.
As a junior middle linebacker for the Vols last season, Beasley ended the regular season as the team’s leading tackler with 64 total tackles, including setting single-game career highs in multiple stat categories, including 14 tackles against Pittsburgh on September 10 and four tackles for a loss and a sack against Missouri.
Beasley played both running back and defensive back for the Heard County Braves during his high school career. He led the team to a 13-2 record and a 2A state championship in his senior season, the 2018-19 school year.
As a running back, he finished his senior season with 1,961 rushing yards, which is the third most in Heard County High School history, and also played safety for the Braves, gathering over 50 tackles along with three interceptions in that same year.
At Tennessee, Beasley even contributed to the Volunteer’s upset win over No. 4 Alabama this past season, making seven tackles and sharing a tackle for a loss during the game before Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal pushed Tennessee to a 52-49 win at the end of regulation.
And Beasley has shown out against tough competition since his high school career. In the state championship game against Rockmart, Beasley rushed for a single-game high 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-6 win.
According to the Tennessee Athletics page, Beasley has two years left of eligibility going into his upcoming All-SEC season.
