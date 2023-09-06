Heard County alum named Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week

Former Heard County High School quarterback Emory Jones had a stellar debut starting for the Cincinnati Bearcats last Saturday, as he led the team to a 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky, scoring a school-record seven total touchdowns and passing for over 300 yards.
The performance led Jones to be named both Newcomer of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week for the Big 12 conference.
Per a press release by the conference, Jones’ seven total touchdowns led the conference by far; three more than any other player. He set a Cincinnati record for single-game touchdown responsibility and passed or ran for a score on Cincinnati’s first six possessions in the season-opening win.
By halftime alone, the senior quarterback had already passed for his second career 300-yard game and four TDs. He finished the game with 371 yards of total offense (345 passing and 26 rushing), including five touchdowns to five different receivers and two rushing scores.
Jones is a veteran quarterback presence for the Bearcats, bringing in 20 games of starting experience and over 40 game appearances during stints for Florida, where he began his college career, and for Arizona State.
The senior quarterback, now seeking to end his college career on a high note, was a consensus four-star recruit and Top-100 prospect coming out of high school after leading Heard County to a class 2A state semifinal appearance in his senior year for the Braves.
Combined between his stints at ASU and Florida, Jones completed 404 of 631 pass attempts (64%) for 4,880 yards and 33 touchdowns over 45 total career games.
Jones appeared in eight games for ASU last season, including seven starts, and the Sun Devils went 3-9 on the year. The former Brave completed 125-of-199 (.628) pass attempts for 1,533 yards and seven touchdowns.
Highlighting ASU’s season last year was an upset win over a ranked Washington Huskies team. However, in that game, Jones left the field in the second quarter due to a big hit, and backup Trenton Bourguet filled in to earn the win on a late game-winning drive.
This season, it seems so far that Jones has settled into the Bearcats’ system, spreading the ball to different receivers and also using his legs when necessary.
Jones and the Bearcats will face their first Power-Five test this Saturday, as they play at Pittsburgh for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
