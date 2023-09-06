Heard County alum named Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week

Heard County alum Emory Jones, a senior transfer quarterback now at the University of Cincinnati, was responsible for seven total touchdowns last Saturday, and was thus named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

 Photo Credit University of Cincinnati Athletics

Former Heard County High School quarterback Emory Jones had a stellar debut starting for the Cincinnati Bearcats last Saturday, as he led the team to a 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky, scoring a school-record seven total touchdowns and passing for over 300 yards.

The performance led Jones to be named both Newcomer of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week for the Big 12 conference.