COLUMBUS — It was a perfect day for softball on Saturday in Columbus. After going undefeated through the first three days of the tournament, Heard County head coach Matt Hornsby and his team knew they would have to be beat twice to be eliminated.
But the Lady Braves made sure it would not come to that, breaking away with a 3-2 win over Social Circle to seal their third-straight GHSA state fast-pitch softball title.
Heard County had beaten Social Circle in the very first round of the state tournament, 8-1, but Social Circle fought their way back out of the losers bracket to force a rematch for the championship.
The championship game stayed knotted 0-0 for three-and-a-half innings.
Each team gained a base runner in each of these first innings, including a triple by Heard County’s Brailey Watkins, but were unable to bring them home.
That was until the bottom of the fourth, when Hailey Toney drilled a ground ball to third baseman Kyla Head, allowing Makenlie Lasseter to be the first to cross home plate for either team.
Heard County held onto a 1-0 lead for an inning until Social Circle tied it back up in the top of the sixth, as Madalyn Spinks hit an RBI single to send Addyson Stracner in for the tying run.
The Lady Braves took the lead back for good batting in the bottom of the sixth. Toney again started off scoring for the Braves, as she dropped a line drive into center field, allowing Hannah Blair to score the go-ahead run.
Heard County padded their lead shortly after, as Toney found home plate on a single by Taylor Bailey. It was 3-1 going into the seventh, and the Lady Braves were three outs away from a state championship.
But Social Circle was not done yet. With one out, Macy Langley doubled back to the center-field wall. With two outs, Head singled on a line drive, and Langley scored. Suddenly, Social Circle one run from tying the game.
Halie Richardson kept the momentum going with another single, and the tying run advanced to third base. Fortunately for the Heard County, the next batter hit a pop fly, and Lasseter stepped underneath it for the final out.
Heard County senior Lily Rae Fulford was in the pitchers circle for the entire game, allowing two runs on eleven hits with five strikeouts. Heard County had a total of eight hits, led by Watkins and Toney who each had two.
Heard County finishes the season with a record of 26-10 and an undefeated 7-0 record through super regionals and the state tournament.
