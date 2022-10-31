COLUMBUS — It was a perfect day for softball on Saturday in Columbus. After going undefeated through the first three days of the tournament, Heard County head coach Matt Hornsby and his team knew they would have to be beat twice to be eliminated.

But the Lady Braves made sure it would not come to that, breaking away with a 3-2 win over Social Circle to seal their third-straight GHSA state fast-pitch softball title.

Trending Videos