The area’s two defending state softball champion teams were scheduled to face each other twice this year. Central’s Lady Lions took the first iteration 7-5, but Wednesday, the Heard County Lady Braves returned the favor with a 3-0 win.

Not only was the matchup between two of the area’s best teams, but it was also a showdown between two of the area’s best pitchers. Karley Fuller toed the rubber for Central and LilyRae Fulford did so for Heard, both for the entirety of the game.

