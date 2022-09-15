The area’s two defending state softball champion teams were scheduled to face each other twice this year. Central’s Lady Lions took the first iteration 7-5, but Wednesday, the Heard County Lady Braves returned the favor with a 3-0 win.
Not only was the matchup between two of the area’s best teams, but it was also a showdown between two of the area’s best pitchers. Karley Fuller toed the rubber for Central and LilyRae Fulford did so for Heard, both for the entirety of the game.
Fuller allowed three runs on seven hits with a whopping 11 strikeouts. Fulford did not have as many strikeouts, but her performance was still efficient, allowing zero runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Both teams went three up, three down in the first inning, as Fuller dealt two strikeouts and ground out, and Fulford forced two fly outs and a ground out.
Heard County then took the lead with two outs in the top of the second, as Makenlie Lasseter scored on a right-field single by Brailey Watkins. That made it 1-0 Heard County, a lead they would only expand upon through the remainder of the game.
The Lady Braves’ next score did not arrive until the sixth, as Aubrey Ussery hit an RBI double to center field. Their last score of the night was a fly-ball RBI single by Chasity Kates in the seventh.
Kates and Watkins led Heard County offensively with two hits apiece. Central was led offensively by Sadie Stallings and Megan Cook, who also both had two hits.
Heard County’s defense stood strong in the win. Central only had a runner in scoring position three times, and they did not get past second base all game long.
Following Thursday’s game against Southeast Whitfield County, Central’s next game will be Monday at home against non-region opponent Newnan at 5:30 p.m.
Following Thursday’s matchup with Carrollton, Heard County will be in action at home against Bremen on Monday at 6 p.m.
