Heard County High School will be hosting a preseason collegiate volleyball showcase this Saturday with four different college teams scheduled to attend.
The four teams that will be competing in the event will be Southern Union (Wadley, Al.), Point University (West Point, Ga.), Young Harris College (Young Harris, Ga.) and the University of West Georgia.
According to Greg Holcomb, the lead planner for the event, the teams will start with a best-two-out-of-three match, and the winners of this round will play for the championship.
On top of getting to observe college-level talent, the college players and coaches will be available during the event to talk to students about their respective colleges and provide insight for scholarship opportunities.
Doors will open for the event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the first match will be at 3 p.m. Entry for the event is $5 per person, and all money raised will go to benefit the Heard County Middle and High School Volleyball programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.