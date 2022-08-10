UWG VB @ Heard Co

The University of West Georgia will be one of four college teams featured in a preseason volleyball showcase at Heard County High School on Saturday.

 Photo by Emily Miller via UWG Athletics

Heard County High School will be hosting a preseason collegiate volleyball showcase this Saturday with four different college teams scheduled to attend.

The four teams that will be competing in the event will be Southern Union (Wadley, Al.), Point University (West Point, Ga.), Young Harris College (Young Harris, Ga.) and the University of West Georgia.

