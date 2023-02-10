Nix, Owens

Heard County and Temple face off at 2:30 p.m. to begin the 4-A Division I region tournament at Temple High School. Pictured are Heard’s Jasmine Owens and Temple’s Mackenna Nix.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Temple High School is set to host the entirety of the 4-A Division I region basketball tournaments for both girls and boys, starting with four semi-final games on Saturday (Feb. 11) and ending with four championship/consolation games on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Temple and Heard County will both be competing in each tournament, along with Crawford County and Lamar County.

