Temple High School is set to host the entirety of the 4-A Division I region basketball tournaments for both girls and boys, starting with four semi-final games on Saturday (Feb. 11) and ending with four championship/consolation games on Tuesday (Feb. 14).
Temple and Heard County will both be competing in each tournament, along with Crawford County and Lamar County.
Saturday tips off with the girls in a local rivalry rematch between Heard and Temple at 2:30 p.m. Heard County (2-seed, 3-3 in region) and Temple (3-seed, 3-3 in region) split their head-to-head series in the regular season, with Temple winning the most recent game 53-47.
The next game of the day will swap over to the boys at 4 p.m. as Heard County (2-seed, 3-3 in region) takes on Lamar County (3-seed, 3-3 in region). Heard and Lamar also split their regular season head-to-head series, with Heard winning the most recent contest 76-58.
At 5:30, there will be a break from local-team action as Lamar County’s girls (1-seed, 6-0 in region) take on Crawford County (4-seed, 0-6 in region).
Finally, this first day of the tournament is scheduled to wrap up with a 7 p.m. tip when Temple (1-seed, 5-1 in region) takes on Crawford County (4-seed, 1-5 in region). The Tigers cruised past Crawford in both regular-season meetings at scores of 52-26 and 65-38.
As for the final round of games, Tuesday begins with the girls’ third-place game at 3 p.m. and the boys’ third-place game at 4:30. The girls’ championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys’ championship to follow at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.