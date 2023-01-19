FRANKLIN — Temple high school’s basketball teams traveled to Heard County on Tuesday for both teams’ first region action of the season.
The hometown Braves won both contests, with the boys winning in a close one 59-56 and the girls winning 50-34.
Temple took an early 2-0 lead as MacKenna Nix got her own rebound for a score, but Heard County quickly responded with a jump shot from Jasmine Owens to tie the game up at 2-2.
Just a few moments later, Owens added on two scores in transition, as well as one off an inbound to put Heard County up 9-4 with 5:17 on the first quarter clock. Owens finished the quarter with 12 of Heard County’s first 15 points, giving the Braves a 15-7 lead going into the second quarter.
Temple’s Anah Howell started the second quarter with a pair of free throws, and later a technical foul free throw by Nix cut the Heard County lead to 15-10. After several game minutes without a score, Heard’s Jayden Boykin broke away for a steal and layup.
Owens added a pair of scores before the half, and following a buzzer-beater three by Boykin from the right wing, the Braves went into the break with a 24-15 lead.
Out of the half, Boykin and Owens combined for a pair of scores to give Heard County their biggest lead of the night up until that point, 28-15. Shyann Kelly would then add to the lead with a free throw to make the lead 14. Heard County only broke away for the rest of the quarter, and it was 42-22 going into the fourth.
Temple outscored Heard County 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but that difference was not enough to overcome the initial 20-point deficit. Heard County moved to 13-3 on the season and 1-0 in the region, and Temple fell to 10-8 and 0-1.
The boys game came down to the fourth quarter. A contested layup by L.J. Green as well as a baseline layup by Cameron Ogletree late in the fourth put Heard County ahead 59-54.
With 26 seconds left in the game, Temple had a possession on the way. After a series of passes looking to set up a shot, Ezekiel Jacobson banked in a score from the left post to make it 59-56 with 8.8 seconds left, a one score game.
Out of Temple’s timeout, Heard’s L.J. Green inbounded the ball to RoRo Edmondson two plays in a row, and Temple continued to foul to save time. Still, Heard County was not in the bonus yet, so the Braves had one more inbound to go.
On the Braves’ third consecutive inbound with 3.9 seconds left, this time Edmondson found Green, and Temple could not catch Green as he dribbled away, and the horn sounded on Heard County’s first region win of the season.
Green and Dylan Almodovar led Heard County in the win with 16 points each, and Edmondson was a close second with 15 points. Ogletree ended with nine points. Temple fell to 14-4 and 0-1, while Heard County improved to 5-10 and 1-0.
Both teams will continue region action today. Temple’s girls and boys will be at home against Crawford County, and Heard will be on the road at Lamar County. Tip-offs are scheduled for 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 (boys).
