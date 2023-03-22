Heard Co. survives Tigers' 5-run comeback

TEMPLE — In both teams’ first region clash, Temple and Heard County both proved that rivalry games are never over until the final out is on the board.
Heard County took an early 5-0 lead through three innings and seemed to be in control, but Temple quickly scored five runs in one inning to tie the game. That was before Heard County added one final run in the sixth to win 6-5.
The winning run was scored by Trevor Hansford on Blake Oldham’s line-drive RBI single into right field.
Hansford seemed to be on base all game long, leading Heard County with three hits on four at bats with an RBI on top of his go-ahead run. Max Lasseter led the Braves in runs batted in with a total of three, including a sacrifice fly to put the Braves on the board in the second inning.
Will Alford’s sac bunt and a Hansford single added on top of that score in the second inning, making it 3-0 Braves. And after shutting out Temple for a second-straight inning, Lasseter batted in another two runs in the third to stretch the game to 5-0.
At that point, Temple had only gotten on base one time, and although they added two more instances in the third, it took until the fourth for the Tiger offense to finally emerge.
The Tigers first lit up the board as Heard County’s River White dropped a fly ball hit by Preston Bott, allowing Jackson Gribben to score. From there, Temple loaded the bases and piled onto that momentum thanks to a hit by pitch and three-straight walks.
A Parker Andel sacrifice line out and a Roman Marron RBI single scored the fourth and fifth runs, tying the game at 5-5. Relief pitcher Jacob Watts finally got the inning under control, dishing a strikeout to end the five-run inning for Temple.
Sammy Calhoun started for Heard County and lasted three and one thirds innings while allowing one run on three hits and two strikeouts. The Tigers scored their five runs in the transition period between Calhoun and Watts.
Pitcher Sammy Holliday was credited for the win, as he pitched two shutout innings to close the game for the Braves.
Reece Holloway started for the Tigers and surrendered five runs on eleven hits through four innings while striking out three. Andel pitched two innings in relief and did not allow a hit, while Rylee Hollowood was credited for the loss with one run allowed on two hits in his one frame pitched.
Temple (5-10, 0-1) and Heard County (6-7, 1-0) will be back in action against one another this Friday for a double header to decide the series.
First pitch for the double header is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Heard County High School.
