Heard Co. survives Tigers' 5-run comeback

An RBI single by Heard County’s Blake Oldham made the difference as the Braves defeated Temple on Tuesday, 6-5.

TEMPLE — In both teams’ first region clash, Temple and Heard County both proved that rivalry games are never over until the final out is on the board.

Heard County took an early 5-0 lead through three innings and seemed to be in control, but Temple quickly scored five runs in one inning to tie the game. That was before Heard County added one final run in the sixth to win 6-5.

